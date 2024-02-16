| Hyderabad Upset Over Harassment From Her Husband And In Laws Woman Ends Life

A woman died by suicide at her house in Hyderabad's Gajularamaram, allegedly due to harassment from her husband and in-laws

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 February 2024, 08:04 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Allegedly upset over harassment from her husband and in-laws, a woman died by suicide at her house in Gajularamaram on Thursday night.

The woman Amaravathi (30) from Kavadiguda, was married to Abhilash of Gajularamaram in 2019 and the couple has two children.

According to the police, at the time of the wedding, Amaravathi’s family had given dowry worth Rs 4 crore which included cash, plot and jewelry.

“Even after accepting huge dowry, her husband and in-laws continued to harass her both physically and mentally for additional dowry from her parents. When she refused, the harassment increased,” said a police official.

Reportedly upset with these developments, Amaravathi, hanged herself from the ceiling fan in the bedroom leaving a suicide note. She left a suicide note saying she ended her life due to the harassment from her husband and in-laws. She requested that her children be admitted at any orphanage for their upbringing and wellbeing.

Her family alleged that harassment led to her suicide.

The Suraram police are investigating. No arrests have been made in the case.