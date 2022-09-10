| Hyderabad Woman Ends Life After Children Ask Her Not To Consume Liquor

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:11 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

(Representational Image) A woman died, allegedly by suicide, at her house in Vanasthalipuram reportedly after her children asked her not to consume liquor.

According to the police, M Narsamma, (49), lived with her two sons and a daughter at Sahebnagar. A few months ago, her husband passed away and since then she was consuming more alcohol.

“Her children asked her to stop consuming liquor, however she continued, resulting in frequent quarrels in the family. Depressed over the quarrels, she consumed poison and died,” the Vanasthalipuram police said.

A case was booked and investigation is on.