Upset over drinking habit of jobless husband, women ends life in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:06 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

Hyderabad: Upset over the drinking habit of her jobless husband, a woman died, allegedly by suicide, at her house in Chakripuram in Kushaiguda.

The woman, Y.Sushma (36), a homemaker, was married to Srimannarayana about a decade ago and they had two sons. Police said Srimannarayana, who earlier worked as the manager in the human resource department of a software firm, had lost his job allegedly owing to the pandemic. Since then, he was upset over financial constraints and took to alcohol.

They recently moved to a rented house in Chakripuram, where he continued drinking, which upset Sushma, police said, adding that she was found hanging in the bedroom in the absence of her family members on Saturday.

The Kushaiguda police are investigating.