Three persons sexually assault minor girl in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:04 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Hyderabad: A minor girl was sexually assaulted by three persons at her house in Nandanavanam colony, Meerpet on Monday.

The three persons who are known to the victim came to her house and sexually assaulted the girl when her parents were away.

The victim approached the police and following a complaint made by her a case has been registered.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, D S Chauhan, visited the Meerpet police station and the spot of the crime.

He instructed the officials to form special teams and nab all the suspects involved in the case. The police formed seven teams to nab the suspects.

Late on Monday night, the Rachakonda Special Operations Team managed to nab two of the three suspects.