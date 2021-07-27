Hyderabad: Woman found dead in house in Nacharam

According to the police, the woman, identified as Lalitha, along with her husband Prabhakar had consumed liquor in their house in the night.

By | Published: 10:44 am

Hyderabad: A woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her house in Nacharam on Monday late night.

According to the police, the woman, identified as Lalitha, along with her husband Prabhakar had consumed liquor in their house in the night. The couple had an argument over an unknown issue, in an inebriated condition. Lalitha then went into the bedroom, where she allegedly slipped and fell on the floor.

“She suffered grievous injuries on her head and died on the spot,” the Nacharam police said, adding that a case of suspicious death was booked and was being investigated.

Meanwhile, Lalitha’s family has raised suspicions over her death. Officials said the actual cause of death would be known after the autopsy.

