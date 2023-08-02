Hyderabad: Woman found murdered in Suraram

Hyderabad: A woman is suspected to have been murdered at Suraram in Jeedimetla on Tuesday night.

Renuka alias Dharni (32), a resident of Doctor’s colony in Jeedimetla, left her house in the evening and did not return home. On Wednesday morning, her body was found near Katamaisamma temple by local people who alerted the police.

The police after preliminary enquiry called in the clues team who inspected the spot and the body was shifted to mortuary.

Suraram Inspector, M Venkateshwar Rao said there were no visible external injuries on the body and hence a case of suspicious death is registered. “We are waiting for the post-mortem to be done and based on the autopsy report the Sections will be alerted if found necessary,” he said.

Renuka had allegedly killed her husband Suresh in February this year and was arrested in the case. The police learnt that she was moving close with a man Raju for last few months.

