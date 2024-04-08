| Watch Murder Suspect Brutally Killed In Bachupally Video Of Celebrations Posted

Watch: Murder suspect brutally killed in Bachupally; video of celebrations posted

The incident happened at Pragathinagar tank Bachupally in Jeedimetla.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 April 2024, 11:27 AM

Hyderabad: A man who was allegedly involved in a murder case was brutally killed at Bachupally on Sunday.

The alleged assailants later posted a video of celebrating the killing.

The two assailants stabbed the victim Teja alias Sidhu to death with knives and escaped. The assailants and Sidhu were having previous enmity, according to the police officials.

The Bachupally police registered a case and special teams formed to nab the assailants.