Hyderabad: Woman kills step son at Kachiguda

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly killed her step son at Kachiguda in the city and tried to cover it up claiming the child fell unconscious while playing and might have died due to exhaustion.

The victim Ujwal (7) lived along with his father N Bhaskar and step mother Saritha, at their house in Golnaka in Kachiguda. Bhaskar has three children including Ujwal through his first wife who passed away in the year 2017. After the death of his first wife, he had married Sarita.

“On Saturday, when Bhaskar went for work, Sarita throttled Ujwal to death in the house. Later, she informed Bhaskar that the boy fell unconscious while playing and they shifted him to hospital where doctors pronounced the child dead,” said Kachiguda Inspector Mohd Habeebullah Khan.

The police who came to know about the incident went to the hospital. On enquiry, they got suspicious and shifted the body for postmortem. Bhaskar in his complaint to the police did raise any suspicion on the death of the boy.

“The preliminary oral opinion of the forensic experts suggested the boy was throttled to death. Sarita was taken into custody and on interrogation admitted to killing the boy,” said the Inspector.

The woman told the police that the boy was making fun of her and she got angry over it. The police who initially registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC altered the Section to 302 (murder) of IPC.

