Hyderabad woman murdered in Australia, husband suspected

The victim is believed to be a resident of AS Rao Nagar in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 March 2024, 09:01 PM

Chaitanya Madhagani alias Swetha. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: A Hyderabadi woman, identified as Chaitanya Madhagani, alias Swetha was found murdered in a bin on the side of a road in Buckley of Victoria in Australia on Saturday.

The Victoria police have established a second crime scene at a residential address on Mirka Way, Point Cook, which is suspected to be connected to the murder.

Also Read Telugu doctor falls into gorge, dies in Australia

In a statement made through their official website, the Victoria police said “the parties involved are known to one another,” and added that the “suspect may have fled overseas,” without giving out any identity.

Meanwhile, a news correspondent of the 9 News Melbourne, has said that Swetha’s husband had left for Hyderabad along with his 3-year-old son.

The victim is believed to be a resident of AS Rao Nagar in Hyderabad. Further details are awaited.