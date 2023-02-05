Free camp for hearing loss, childhood development disorder; details inside

Hear ‘N’ Say Clinic, is organising a one-week free camp for hearing loss and childhood development disorder, as part of its 9th anniversary celebrations.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:45 PM, Sun - 5 February 23

Representative photo.

The camp will be held from 10 am to 5 pm between February 13 and 19, at Hear ‘N’ Say Clinics, Minister’s Road, Secunderabad; AS Rao Nagar and Kukatpally.

Free consultation will be provided for occupational therapy, speech therapy, behavioral therapy, special education, cochlear implants and hearing aids. For details: Secunderabad- 96666 99282, A. S. Rao Nagar: 81066 09282 and Kukatpally: 91218 67946.