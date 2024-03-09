Telugu doctor falls into gorge, dies in Australia

Ujvala Vemuru (23), a native of Krishna district in AndhraPradesh, slipped and died while taking photos at Yanbacoochie Falls in Lamington National Park, Gold Coast Hinterland, Australia, on March 2.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 March 2024, 12:53 PM

Hyderabad: A Telugu doctor died after falling into a gorge accidentally in Australia. She reportedly went on trekking with her friends.

Ujvala dropped her camera tripod over a ledge and slipped while attempting to retrieve it. She fell 10 meters down a slope, then plunged another 10 meters into a waterhole. It took over six hours to retrieve Vemuru’s body, the officials said.

Ujvala graduated with a degree in medicine from Bond University on the Gold Coast just last year. Ujvala’s mortal remains will be shifted her native place to perform last rites, family members informed.