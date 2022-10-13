Underprivileged kids open Absolute Barbecues’ 11th outlet in AS Rao Nagar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:10 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

AB’s at AS Rao Nagar is designed with plush and premium interior to appeal to the discerning foodies in and around AS Rao Nagar. The restaurant is spacious with 108 seating capacity.

Hyderabad: Absolute Barbecues (popularly known as AB’s) is celebrating a landmark occasion with the launch of its 11th outlet in Hyderabad at the bustling AS Rao Nagar. The outlet was formally inaugurated by Kids from Omies Home for Children, an NGO at Yapral.

“This is our 60th outlet, we intend to open 40 more outlets and will have all 100 outlets by this financial year-end,” says Abhilash Kumar Yalamanchili, Territory Manager Operations – AP & TS, AB’s.

With a large variety of exotic meats on the Wish Grill equipped with a Brazilian Churrasco, an unending variety of starters followed by Indian/continental mains, a cold stone creamery, and a fine selection of desserts, AB’s has something for everyone.