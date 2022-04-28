Hyderabad: Woman raped, threatened by live-in partner

Published: 28 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman was allegedly raped and threatened by her live-in partner in Banjara Hills.

The 32-year-old victim, who has three children, had separated from her husband two years ago. Police said since then, she was into a live-in relationship with a 30-year-old man from Asifnagar along with her children. For the last one month, they had frequent arguments, with the suspect allegedly abusing and beating her.

On Tuesday, in the absence of her children, he allegedly raped her after he assaulted her as well. He then fled the spot.

Following a complaint, the Banjara Hills police have booked a case.

