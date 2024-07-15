Hyderabad: Woman sexually assaulted while returning home from police station in auto-rickshaw

The woman told the police that she managed to escape from the men and with the help of an auto rickshaw driver and reached a residential colony from where she managed to inform the police control room about the incident.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 July 2024, 09:21 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A housewife was sexually assaulted by two men at Alwal. The victim, who is a resident of Yapral, visited Alwal police station on Friday night and was returning home in an auto rickshaw.

“The driver of the auto rickshaw stopped the vehicle near a liquor shop. Two men reportedly forced their way into the auto rickshaw and took the woman to an isolated place. The victim told us that a car was parked at the deserted spot and the two men dragged her into the car where she was sexually assaulted by the two men,” an official from the Alwal police station, said.

The Bolaram police first registered a case and later on grounds of jurisdiction transferred the case to Alwal police station. The police are investigating the case and trying to identify the suspects.