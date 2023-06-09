Hyderabad: Women techie ends life by jumping from multi-storied building in Shamshabad

Women reportedly was upset for the past few days and jumped from the building after informing her uncle on the phone

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Hyderabad: A woman software employee allegedly died by suicide by jumping from a multi-storied building in Shamshabad on Thursday night. The reason for the suicide was yet to be ascertained, police said.

Saundarya (28), a resident of Kondapur, was an employee of a software firm in Shamshabad and staying with her husband Abhinav and in-laws.

Police said she reportedly was upset for the past few days and jumped from the building after informing her uncle on the phone. She was immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment.

The RGIA police are investigating.