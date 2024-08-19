Hyderabad: Women who received assistance from KTR celebrate Rakhi with him

The celebrations took place at his Nandi Nagar residence, where they tied rakhi to him appreciating his support and special bond.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 August 2024, 09:18 PM

Hyderabad: Despite missing his sister and MLC K Kavitha, this year’s Rakhi festival held special significance for BRS working president KT Rama Rao with women and young girls whom he had personally assisted over the years visiting his residence to express their gratitude. The celebrations took place at his Nandi Nagar residence, where they tied rakhi to him appreciating his support and special bond.

Among those who visited was Rudrarachana, an orphan student from Jagtial who excelled in her studies and secured an engineering seat. Facing financial difficulties, she had received full support from the BRS working president, who covered her education expenses. After completing her studies, Rudrarachana secured a job at Cognizant. In gratitude for KTR’s assistance, she had previously donated three months of her salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to aid other orphan students. This year, she visited Rama Rao again, tying a rakhi to express her continued appreciation.

Another special visitor was the mother of five-year-old Johan Khan from Borabanda in Jubilee Hills constituency. Johan was born with a hearing problem, and Rama Rao, learning of his situation through social media, provided the necessary treatment. Now, Johan can hear and speak like other children. His mother came to and tied a rakhi to the former Minister, thanking him for the support that changed her son’s life.

Kritika, a five-year-old girl from Hyderabad who was seriously injured in an attack by stray dogs, was also among those who visited Rama Rao. He had supported her medical treatment, ensuring her recovery. Kritika, accompanied by her family, tied a rakhi to Rama Rao, with her family expressing their heartfelt thanks.

These were a few among scores of women who turned up to appreciate the BRS working president for his support and affection that was extended to them during needy times.