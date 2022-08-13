Hyderabad: Workshop on national curriculum framework held at EFLU

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:18 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Hyderabad: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in collaboration with the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) and the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh (CTUAP) conducted a one-day workshop on the national curriculum framework at the EFLU campus, (EFLU), here, on Saturday.

The workshop was aimed at seeking views and suggestions of higher educational institutions and other stakeholders in coming out with the national curriculum framework in tune with the objectives of the National Education Policy-2020.

EFLU Vice Chancellor and UGC Member, Prof. E Suresh Kumar said the NEP-2020 was like a panacea to address all the ills that plague the education system in the country.

“It is vital to have a curriculum framework that promotes creativity, questioning abilities, conceptual understanding, and the learner-centric approach to realise the greater goals of the NEP-2020,” he said.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof. R Limbadri said the curriculum must ensure a right connection between the school and the society.

CTUAP Vice Chancellor Prof. TV Kattimani and NCERT, Mysuru, Regional Institute of Education, Principal Prof. Y. Sreekanth also spoke.