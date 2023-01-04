Hyderabad: Youngster arrested for taking video of woman while taking shower

Police said the woman raised an alarm and caught Akhil. She informed her family members, who called the Jubilee Hills police.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:15 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Hyderabad: A youngster was arrested for allegedly recording a video of a woman while she taking a shower in the bathroom of her house, in Jubilee Hills.

The suspect Akhil, who stays on the upper portion of the woman’s house, was caught by the latter while secretly capturing the video from the ventilator from the staircase.

Based on a complaint, the Jubilee Hills police booked a case and caught Akhil. He was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.