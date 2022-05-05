Hyderabad: Youngster held for stealing valuables from friend’s house

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:24 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A youngster, who allegedly stole valuables from a female friend’s house was arrested in Kukatpally.

The suspect, B.Suresh alias Sunny (22), of Jagadgirigutta who was working as a food delivery executive and the girl from Moosapet, an intermediate student, had become friends on Instagram and were in touch over phone.

On April 20, in the absence of her parents, the girl invited Sunny to her home and as he reached there, she asked him to wait and went to a nearby shop to get snacks.

During this, he allegedly stole some gold ornaments from an almirah in the bedroom and left. He returned five days later and stole Rs.10,000 and 20 tolas of gold ornaments.

The incident came to light when the girl’s mother found the ornaments missing and enquired with the girl, who then revealed about Sunny’s visit.

The Kukatpally police detained him over suspicion and he confessed to the theft.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .