Hyderabad: Youngsters cheated in the name of jobs in DRDO

By | Published: 5:02 pm

Hyderabad: Several youngsters have approached the police complaining that a man allegedly cheated them after promising them government jobs in Sharada Nagar in Vanasthalipuram. He is suspected to have collected nearly Rs 3 crore from them, police said.

The suspect, R.Sainath, a native of Tenali of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh came to Hyderabad two years ago and stayed along with his mother.

Police said Sainath introduced himself as the personal assistant of a top DRDO official and promised jobs using his contacts. He collected about Rs 5 lakh from each job aspirant promising a job in DRDO. He handed over fake appointment letters to job aspirants and gained their confidence.

The candidates who realised they were cheated approached

Investigation also revealed that he had cheated his domestic help as well to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh promising job in the DRDO canteen.

Following a complaint, the Vanasthalipuram police booked a case and are investigating.

