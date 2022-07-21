Hyderabad: Youth Congress workers set scooter on fire

Published Date - 04:47 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed for a while at Basheerbagh when Youth Congress workers set ablaze a scooter while staging a protest at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here on Thursday afternoon.

The Congress party had given a protest call at the local ED office as the Enforcement Directorate had summoned Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for questioning in connection with a case in Delhi.

Several Congress party and Youth Congress workers were staging a protest in front of the ED office at Basheerbagh when some persons set a motorcycle on fire. The police put out the fire and brought the situation under control.

