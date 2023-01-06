Hyderabad: Youth held for harassing girl students with morphed pics

Based on technical clues, the youngster was identified and tracked to Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

6 January 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Ghatkesar police on Friday arrested a youngster from Vijayawada on charges of creating fake social media profiles of girl students of a private engineering college and harassing them.

Police said the suspect, Pradeep Kumar, morphed the WhatsApp display pictures of girls and used these pictures to harass and blackmail them. The incident came to light, when the girls staged a protest at the college and hostel premises on Thursday alleging negligence of the management and authorities in taking necessary action even after the matter was escalated to them in the past.

The Ghatkesar police booked a case and formed special teams. Based on technical clues, Pradeep was identified and tracked to Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. A team went to Vijayawada and nabbed him and he confessed to committing the offence.

It is learnt that, Pradeep was added to the WhatsApp group exclusively for girls by one of the girl participants known to him. He saved the profile pictures of other participants and started harassing and blackmailing them.