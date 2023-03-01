Hyderabad: Zambia woman undergoes treatment at KIMS Hospital

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:20 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

A middle-aged woman from Zambia who was suffering from Paraganglioma was treated by surgeons of the KIMS, Madhapur

Hyderabad: A middle-aged woman from Zambia who was suffering from Paraganglioma, a very rare type of tumor which occurs only in two among a million population, was treated by surgeons of the KIMS, Madhapur.

The government of Zambia had referred the patient who was suffering from severe fluctuating hypertension and uncontrolled giddiness, to undergo treatment at KIMS, Kondapur. In Zambia, the patient had undergone evaluation and the local doctors had identified a rare tumour (8.5×7.5 cm) in her abdomen, which produced high amounts of hormone called as noradrenaline.

“The tumor was located in a critical zone, behind the large important vessels like Inferior Vena Cava and Aorta. The blood vessels (veins) to both kidneys were traveling on the front of the tumor, the right kidney artery was traveling behind the tumor,” senior endocrinologist, Dr. Ramya Valiveru, who conducted the complex surgery, said.

Senior endocrinologist, Dr. Krishna Reddy said the surgery for Paragangliomas is different because the tumor can release hormones in large quantity when touched, causing heavy load on the heart.