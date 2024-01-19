Hyderabad: 7-year-old girl from Zambia donates bone marrow for brother at KIMS

The family hailing from Lusaka, Zambia had sought medical help at KIMS Hospital for their son, who was battling with severe case of sickle cell disease.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 04:31 PM

Hyderabad: A 7-year-old girl from Zambia donated bone marrow to her 14-year-old brother, enabling the surgeons at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital, Secunderabad to successfully complete the Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT).

The family hailing from Lusaka, Zambia had sought medical help at KIMS Hospital for their son, who was battling with severe case of sickle cell disease. The life-saving BMT procedure was taken-up by Dr. Narender Kumar Thota, Head, Department of BMT, Hemato-Oncologist and BMT specialist.

According to hospital doctors, the young girl exhibited courage by choosing to donate her bone marrow and rescue her ailing brother while she herself was suffering from milder sickle cell anemia.

Dr. Narender Thota, who convinced the girl to donate bone marrow, said that the sister’s stem cells presented a 100 percent match, offering a lifeline to her brother. The young boy can lead a healthy life, free from the struggles imposed by sickle cell disease. Both the boy and young girl have recovered from their procedures.