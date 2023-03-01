Lupin Diagnostics sets up regional reference lab in Hyderabad

Lupin Diagnostics on Wednesday launched its new regional reference laboratory in Hyderabad. This expansion is part of the company’s plan to build and strengthen its presence in South India.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:38 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Through this laboratory, Lupin Diagnostics will deliver diagnostic services to patients across Hyderabad and neighbouring cities. In addition to regular and specialised tests, Lupin Diagnostics offers molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, cytology, microbiology, serology, haematology, immunology, biochemistry and others.

“Our smart reports can help doctors and patients analyse historical patterns in health parameters and guide treatment options based on evidence,” said Ravindra Kumar, CEO, Lupin Diagnostics.

The company offers GPS-enabled temperature-controlled sample movement, free home collection, and trend report analysis, a release said.