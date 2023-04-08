Hyderabadi doctor’s tweet on earning more in share market than in medical field sparks debate online

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:48 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Hyderabad: A lot of youngsters in India choose medicine as their career as it is believed that the field rewards one with a good career, wealth and also satisfaction. However, a tweet from a Hyderabadi doctor revealing the insights of his 16-year medical career has grabbed attention online.

Dr Sudhir Kumar, a city-based neurologist , took to Twitter to speak of the challenges faced by young doctors. He claimed that he had received only Rs 9,000 per month, even after completing his degree 16 years ago.

It all started with Dr Sudhir’s tweet about the share market. In response to a user’s suggestion that he leave stock investments to the experts, he said he earns more money in equity investments than in his medical practice.

“I was also a young practitioner 20 yrs back. My salary 4 yrs after DM Neurology (2004) was Rs 9000/month. This was 16 yrs after joining MBBS. At CMC Vellore, by observing my professors, I realized that doctor’s life should be frugal & learnt to live with bare minimum (sic),” the doctor further stated.

When a user asked the doctors to come together and demand better pay, he said that medical practice is regarded as a charity by the public, politicians and judiciary. “On this front, public, politicians & judiciary are united- they all feel medical practice is doing charity (read- free). #RTH is one step towards that. So, we can demand better pay for doctors, but it is unlikely to materialize. Treat medical practice as social service to feel good (sic),” he tweeted.

The doctor’s tweet has sparked discussion online with Twitterati expressing opinions that it is not easy for a young practitioner to make both ends meet, and to regard it as a social service.

When another user argued about the cost of living and inflation, Dr Sudhir added that his salary was the same as what a peon used to get in a government office.

“I was happy with that salary, however, my mother felt upset seeing me get the same salary that a peon got in govt office (where my father worked). She had seen me study hard for 12 years in schooling, followed by 12 years of MBBS, MD & DM. You can understand a mother’s love & pain!” he tweeted.

Sudhir’s tweet garnered a lot of comments. “Having seen many doctors here in Twitter who are also successful investors in stock market. I guess they are able to leverage their patience, ethics and patience to be successful long-term investors. It takes amazing tenacity to handle the ups and down of 2 different lines (sic),” a user said. “Saluting your zeal,” another wrote.