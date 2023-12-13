Here’s how ‘Hyderabad Baigans’ is breaking stereotypes one step at a time

Challenging existing stereotypes about visual challenged, the "Hyderabad Baigans" is dedicated to breaking down barriers and nurturing a sense of belonging.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 05:14 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Hyderabad: Challenging existing stereotypes about visual challenged, the “Hyderabad Baigans” is dedicated to breaking down barriers and nurturing a sense of belonging. This community serves as a beacon, actively working to challenge preconceived notions and promote inclusivity.

Starting with a modest group of nine individuals, Aishwarya founded the community on WhatsApp in November 2022. Dissatisfied with traditional, often clichéd events that portrayed disability in a sympathetic light, the counsellor at LV Prasad Eye Hospital and being visually challenged herself, sought to adopt a more authentic and engaging approach. At present, the group consists of 50 individuals with varying degrees of visual challenges.

The community organizes monthly outings to various parts of the city, ranging from simple restaurant gatherings to heritage walks and adventurous activities like tandem cycling— a unique experience where a sighted person navigates while a visually challenged individual pedals.

“We are exhausted by the sympathy people extend towards us. While we acknowledge our challenges, I wish we could be treated just like anyone else. We are human beings who relish life in the same way other people do,” expresses Aishwarya, who is also a 3D artist. She further emphasizes that these events transcend mere social gatherings— they nurture connections among their members, enabling them to exchange experiences and establish a supportive network.

About the unconventional choice of the name ‘baigans,’ she chuckles and explains, “As a Hyderabadi, ‘baigan’ is a frequently used term—it’s amusing, trendy, and captures the essence of the group, signifying that we are just as cool as everyone else.”

Aishwarya highlights that the world should become more accessible to the visually challenged. When describing an experience at the Taj Mahal, she expresses that the iconic site’s extensive barricading limited her enjoyment. “Through events like visits to museums, historical sites, and even art galleries, the community also raises awareness about the accessibility challenges faced by the visually challenged,” she says.

Looking ahead, the Hyderabad Baigans community has ambitious plans for next year including a “Mall, Movie, and Metro” outing, railway station orientation events to enhance accessibility, and participation in the annual “Purple Fest” for persons with disabilities in Goa. One notable initiative also involves collaborating with sighted members within the group who develop QR labels with smartphone applications, ensuring a more inclusive experience for the visually challenged.