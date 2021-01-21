Hyderabadi Lutfi Hassan is among select few at Biden inauguration

Hassan, the chairman of the Houston-based Apex Group of Companies, is a Hyderabadi Texan American for over 40 years, and a senior leader of the Democratic Party.

Hyderabad: Indian American community leader Lutfi Hassan, who served as a board member of South Asians, for United States President Joe Biden during the Biden-Harris campaign, was among the select few who were invited to attend the historic inauguration for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington on Wednesday.

Hassan, the chairman of the Houston-based Apex Group of Companies, is a Hyderabadi Texan American for over 40 years, and as a senior leader of the Democratic Party, was invited to the inauguration along with members of Congress, Cabinet Members and spouses and a select few diplomats from NATO countries.

The ceremony, generally attended by several hundreds of thousand people, was curtailed due to the Covid pandemic into a very small ceremony with only a limited number of VIPs.

In a press release, Hassan said the swearing in also marked the culmination of the South Asian journey to the US. In her work as a prosecutor, Senator, and on the campaign trail, Harris often discussed how paramount this familial background and her South Asian roots were in shaping her beliefs, he said.

Hassan also pointed out that for the first time in history, more than 20 Indian Americans were appointed or nominated to serve in key positions in the Biden administration including Neera Tanden, director of White House Office of Management and Budget, Dr Vivek Murthy, the 21st US surgeon general and Vanita Gupta to serve as associate attorney general.

