Hyderabadi secures 6th rank in JEE results

Among the Telugu speaking States, a student from Kadapa, Gangula Bhuvan Reddy bagged second rank in CRL while another student Annam Saivardhan from Mancherial district secured 93rd rank in CRL

Hyderabad: Hardik Rajpal from Hyderabad has secured sixth rank in Common Rank List (CRL) in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results which were announced by the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi on Monday.

Overall, this year, Chirag Falor of IIT Bombay zone is the top ranker by scoring 352 out of 396. Among the Telugu speaking States, a student from Kadapa, Gangula Bhuvan Reddy bagged second rank in CRL while another student Annam Saivardhan from Mancherial district secured 93rd rank in CRL.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Rajpal, who studied in Narayana Junior College, Madhapur, said he was overjoyed with the results. “I was comfortable for any rank below 100, but I didn’t expect a rank in top 10. I will join the computer science and engineering course at IIT-Bombay and later pursue MTech,” he said.

With the announcement of the JEE Advanced results, the admission process for various courses offered in 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 29 Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) will commence from October 6 and this year there will be six rounds of admissions.

According to the schedule issued by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), the registration/choice filling for academic programmes under the JoSAA is from October 6 to 15. The first mock seat allocation based on the choices given by the candidates will be displayed on October 12, and second mock seat allocation will be displayed on October 14. The seat allocation for candidates who participate in the first round will be done on October 17.

