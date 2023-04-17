Hyderabadi woman wins over Rs 2 crore in UAE’s Mahzooz draw

The winner, Hameda Begum expressed her intention to use her winnings for the education of her four children and to secure her family's future.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:29 AM, Mon - 17 April 23

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old woman from Hyderabad, currently residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has recently become the winner of one million Dirhams (equivalent to Rs 2,22,28,303) in the weekly Mahzooz draw.

The fortunate winner, identified as Hameda Begum, matched five out of the six winning numbers during the 122nd weekly Mahzooz draw that was held on April 1.

Hameda Begum has been living in the UAE’s capital city, Abu Dhabi, for the past three years, where she works as a medical coder. Upon receiving the exciting news, Hameda expressed her intention to use her winnings for the education of her four children and to secure her family’s future.

Notably, she is the first female and the fourth person to win the guaranteed one million Dirhams under the new prize structure, which was introduced on March 4. This revamped prize pool now offers a unique feature where one participant is guaranteed to become a millionaire each week.

Meet Hameda, the lucky AED 1,000,000 Mahzooz winner! 💙💛🤍

The Mahzooz draw has been a popular platform for people across the UAE to try their luck and win big.