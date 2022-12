Gulf migrant wins Rs 30 crore lottery in UAE

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:35 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

JAGTIAL: A gulf migrant, Ogula Ajay has won 15,000,000 United Arab Emirates dirham (Rs 30 crore) in Emirates lucky draw on Friday in UAE, according to reports reaching here. Ajay (31) had purchased two lottery tickets of Emirates and won the bumper prize in a lucky draw.

Emirate Draw Manager Partner, Mohammed Alawadi handed over the cheque to Ajany in Dubai on Friday. Ajay hails from Thungur village in Birpur mandal and went to UAE four years ago to work as a driver.