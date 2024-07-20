Hyderabadis can now book metro tickets on Rapido

Commuters can now book a ride to the nearest metro station through the app and seamlessly purchase metro tickets for their desired destination, enhancing the overall efficiency and accessibility of metro services.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 09:07 PM

Hyderabad: To offer an end-to-end solution to Hyderabad commuters, ride-hailing platform Rapido is collaborating with L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) to introduce metro ticket booking through their app. At least 15 percent of tickets are expected to be purchased via Rapido.

Commuters can now book a ride to the nearest metro station through the app and seamlessly purchase metro tickets for their desired destination, enhancing the overall efficiency and accessibility of metro services.

World’s largest Public-Private Partnership Project (PPP) in the metro sector, Hyderabad Metro Rail has an average of about 4.80 lakh people traveling daily. Rapido also boasts two crore rides daily, with many being to and from the metro stations.

“At Hyderabad Metro Rail, we are dedicated to ensuring our valued commuters experience seamless journeys. This new collaboration with Rapido reinforces this commitment by providing an efficient last-mile connectivity solution,” stated NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL, adding that “This initiative exemplifies our continued integration of advanced technologies, positioning Hyderabad Metro as a frontrunner in enhancing urban mobility across the city.”

Along with MD and CEO KVB Reddy, COO Sudhir Chiplunkar, Head of Automatic Fare Collection System Bibhudatta Mishra and other officials participated in the event announcing the collaboration on Saturday.