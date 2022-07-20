Hyderabadis provide shelter for stray animals in monsoons

By Sarada Gayathri Published: Published Date - 12:22 AM, Wed - 20 July 22

Hyderabad: Over the last few days, the city appeared to have almost forgotten how a sunny day looked. However, the overcast skies did not prevent some Hyderabadis from spreading some sunshine. There were some who took time out to provide help and shelter for several stray animals in their localities.

While many brought some plastic sheets and tied them up as shelter for a few dogs, a few also brought unused beds, pillows or bed sheets to provide warmth to these animals in the chilly weather.

“There has definitely been an increasing awareness about how to treat animals right in recent times. A few animal lovers in the city have either provided items that can be turned into a shelter for the stray or have been teaching the city dwellers to use some waste items from home for the help of animals,” shares Vasanthi Vadi of People for Animals.

Vasanthi also mentions that in addition to providing shelter, a few residents have also raised complaints about dogs being tied in balconies or terraces when it is pouring heavily, requesting them to take some action so the dogs can be saved from being drenched on a daily basis.

The founder of Youngistaan Foundation Arun Daniel had also posted a video of one such shelter in the city on his Twitter handle. The video showed a few dogs taking respite under a yellow plastic sheet shelter where some beds and food was also provided for the animals by the members in the colony in Kondapur.

However, the efforts put by the citizens are still just half way there, shares Lakshman Molleti of AWBP Foundation that works for giving animals the treatment they deserve.

“There are still people who don’t pay heed to animals on the street or even abuse them. We have to know that the world is as much their place as ours. With urbanisation and the creation of concrete jungle, these dogs have lost their habitat and comforts of their house in nature. However, the least we can do is to provide basics like food, water and shelter – especially during rough seasons like summer and monsoons,” he says.

Lakshman and his team have also created a song on how urbanisation has harmed animals and will be releasing it soon. Actor Naga Babu has been attached for the release of the song, Lakshman shares.

He further mentions that there are plans of collaborating with leading medical chains to provide first-aid kits for animals at their medical stores. “If we observe, there are hardly any veterinary clinics or hospitals in the city and if an animal is hurt, it becomes a tiresome task to find the right help even for basic first-aid. Thus, we have planned to curate a small kit that will contain all the required medication for the initial first-aid for any kinds of animals,” Lakshman adds.