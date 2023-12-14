| Hyderabad Hps To Organise Two Day Startup Entrepreneurship Summit On December 25 26

Hyderabad: HPS to organise two-day startup entrepreneurship summit on December 25, 26

Part of HPS’s centenary celebrations, the event will highlight over 30 startups, feature more than 300 founders, include presentations from 25 speakers, and showcase 10 pitches

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Public School (HPS), Begumpet, is organising a two-day startup entrepreneurship summit – Start X Entrepreneurship Summit – on December 25 and 26.

Part of HPS’s centenary celebrations, the event will highlight over 30 startups, feature more than 300 founders, include presentations from 25 speakers, and showcase 10 pitches. Mentor pairing and pitch preparation will take place between December 17 and 24 with the final stage pitch day scheduled for December 26.

Startups from a wide range of sectors, including Technology, EdTech, AI and robotics, and clean energy will participate, a press release said.

Proctor & Gamble COO Shailesh Jejurikar, Swiggy Co-founder Nandan Reddy, YouTube India MD, Ishan Chatterjee, Meta Product Leader AI Satish Mummareddy, and film actor and producer Rana Daggubati among others will deliver talks in the event.

HPS Society president Gusti J Noria said start X would be disruptive in the realm of entrepreneurship and innovation at the school level.