12-year-old philanthropist from Hyderabad meets President Droupadi Murmu

05:13 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

Hyderabad: The 12-year-old student from Hyderabad Public School (HPS), Akarshana Sathish, noted for taking-up several philanthropic initiatives including establishment of 8 libraries for the underprivileged, secured a four-minute meeting with the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, during her brief visit to Hyderabad.

During the interaction at Rastrapathi Nilayam, Bolaram, the youngster briefed the President about her library initiative. According to a release, the President appreciated the youngster’s work and encouraged her to continue contributing to society.

“The President also presented me a biography book and a Dairy Milk chocolate. Having a few minutes with the President has been a dream come true, a moment I will cherish throughout my life,” Akarshana expressed.

The 12-year-old student has set up a total of eight libraries since 2021 including six in Hyderabad, one in Siddipet, and two in Tamil Nadu. In Hyderabad, the libraries were established at MNJ Cancer Children’s Hospital, Sanathnagar Police Station, Juvenile and Observation Home for Girls in Kacheguda, Gayathri Nagar Association, Borabanda, and Government High School at Sanathnagar.