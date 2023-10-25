Talat Aziz to perform at HPS Begumpet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:46 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, is hosting the Centenary Concert, a musical celebration featuring the renowned artist Talat Aziz, often referred to as the “Ghazal maestro” and the “King of Ghazals”, on Saturday.

The event marks the school’s centenary celebrations and will be held at the school’s open-air theatre. The event is open to the public.

Talat Aziz, an alumnus of HPS Begumpet, belonging to the batch of 1972, has earned international acclaim for his soul-stirring Ghazals. He has made a significant impact in the world of Bollywood as a versatile playback singer, contributing his mesmerizing voice to the soundtracks of iconic films such as ‘Bazaar’, ‘Umrao Jaan’, ‘Daddy’, and ‘Parichay’, and earning numerous prestigious awards.

Donor Passes for the concert can be secured by booking tickets on BookMyShow.