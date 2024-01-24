Hyderabad’s Horticulture Dept invites enthusiasts to join special training programs

The Horticulture Department of Telangana invites horticulture enthusiasts in Hyderabad to participate in its ongoing special training programs.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 January 2024, 04:51 PM

Hyderabad: Department Horticulture, Telangana is inviting horticulture enthusiasts from Hyderabad to take part in the special training programmes that are regularly conducted by it to educate and make people aware about the subject.

Keeping in view of rapid urbanization, unavailability of required area for cultivation of vegetables and escalating vegetables prices, the Department Horticulture, Telangana is organizing training programmes at Telangana Horticulture Training Institute, Red Hills Hyderabad on Second Saturday and fourth Sunday of every month under ‘Mana illu Mana kuragayalu programme, the department in a press release said.

The programme was launched to create awareness on growing good quality pesticide residue free vegetables on terrace, there by promoting public health and reducing carbon emissions. Registration fee is Rs.100.

For details: 9963136699/7997725411