Busts of Sir JC Bose and Sir CV Raman unveiled at University of Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 03:00 PM

Hyderabad: Prof BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad (UoH), unveiled two bronze busts of great Indian physicists Sir JC Bose (1858 – 1937) and Sir CV Raman (1888 – 1970) at the campus.

Sculpted by Prof Subhasish Dutta Gupta who served at the School of Physics of UoH for more than three decades before his superannuation, the busts were unveiled at the School of Physics in presence of the Dean Prof K C James Raju, faculty members, staff, research scholars, students, and guests.

While Sir CV Raman is well known for the Raman effect, Sir JC Bose is well known as one of the fathers of wireless communication, in particular, for the first demonstration of the transmission and reception of the millimetre (radio) waves.

Prof Subhasish Dutta Gupta is a physics teacher and researcher in the areas of optics and is also known for his photographic and painting skills. He learned sculpting while he was pursuing PhD (Physics) in Soviet Russia during the late 1970s. Having the bust of Sir JC Bose in a Physics Department/School is very rare in the country, a press release said.