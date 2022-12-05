Hyderabad’s Krishna Priya, Tarun pocket silver at El Salvador Badminton Tournament

Sree Krishna Priya Kudaravalli and Tarun Kona bagged silver medal at the El Salvador International Badminton Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad shuttlers Sree Krishna Priya Kudaravalli and Tarun Kona bagged silver medal at the El Salvador International Badminton Tournament held at San Salvador, Sunday.

The pair defeated Melvin Calzadilla and Gabriela Barrios of El Salvador 21-7,21-8 in the round of 16. Later, they upset the second seeded pair of Christopher Alexander and Mariana Isabel of Guatemala 21-14,21-13. In the semifinal clash, Tarun and Krishna Priya downed the Peruvian pair Jose Guevara and Ines Lucia Castillo 21-16, 21-19.

But their run came to an end in the final when they went down to eventual winners Ania Setien and Jonas Monroy from Spain with 11-21, 17-21 shorelines to finish second best.