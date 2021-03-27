Hyderabad’s Lotus Pond to sport a new look

GHMC to repair walkway, set up railings, install new lights among others

Hyderabad: Tucked away deep in the higher locales of Jubilee Hills, far from the maddening crowds and traffic, the Lotus Pond has for long been a soothing hub of nature in these parts of the city.

The popular hangout for photographers and local nature lovers is all set to sport a new look with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) taking up repair works for the pond and its environs.

The water body inside the MLA Colony in Jubilee Hills is spread over 10 acres. The GHMC, in an attempt to further beautify the premises, has already initiated steps to get rid of the blue green algae that have been invading the pond frequently.

The Lotus Pond is home to more than 20 species of birds including Kingfisher, White Wagtail and the Common Moorhen, to mention a few. The pond is also surrounded by flora along a pathway that stretches for over 1.2 km. Lotuses, courtesy the algae and weeds that have encroached upon the marine space, are a rare sight though.

Vijay Kumar, executive engineer, Jubilee Hills circle (GHMC Khairatabad Zone) said repair works would be taken up soon for the walkway and added that railings would be provided along the walkway.

“There will also be signage boards to guide visitors about the park. We will also make the park free from plastic by taking necessary measures,” he said.

According to him, the GHMC and the Horticulture Department are involved in re-developing the park. The Horticulture wing will look after clearing algae from the water body while the civic body will carry out necessary repair works, he said, adding that new lights would also be installed in the area to give it an entirely fresh ambience.

V Srinivas, deputy director (Urban bio-diversity wing), Khairatabad said floating aerators would also be set up in the pond to add oxygen to the water.

The park has been maintained by the municipal corporation for the last two decades. The Lotus Pond is open from 6 am to 10 am and from 4 pm to 6 pm.

