Hyderabad’s Ravi Teja hits ton in Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League

T Ravi Teja slammed a century to power his side Gazi Group Cricketers to a thumping five-wicket victory

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

T Ravi Teja receiving the Player of The Match award after his side' victory

Hyderabad: Hyderabad cricketer T Ravi Teja slammed a century (101 off 92; 5×5, 5×6) to power his side Gazi Group Cricketers to a thumping five-wicket victory over Prime Bank Cricket Club in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League in Fatullah, on Monday.

Chasing 205-run target, Gazi Group team lost two quick wickets. Ravi Teja then revived the chase adding a crucial 144-run partnership with Mahmudul Hasan (45) for the third wicket to lead his side home with 64 balls remaining. This is Ravi Teja’s maiden List A century for the Hyderabad all-rounder. He was adjudged Player of the Match for his batting exploits.