Hyderabad’s RGIA ranks third globally for punctuality

RGIA has secured the third spot for punctuality on a global scale over the past three months.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:07 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has secured the third spot for punctuality on a global scale over the past three months, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium’s on-time performance monthly report.

In July, RGIA achieved an 83.65 per cent on-time departure rate. This figure increased to 88.51 per cent in August and stood at 86.48 per cent in September. Consequently, it now ranks as the world’s third most punctual airport for the last three months.

In September, RGIA maintained an 81.38 per cent on-time arrival rate, handling a total of 13,973 flights, as reported by Cirium. The average departure delay at the airport was 45 minutes. The airport served 76 routes and accommodated 27 airlines in September, as indicated in the report.

Cirium conducts a monthly review, assessing the total number of flights at airports globally, which amounts to approximately 3 million, and ranks them accordingly based on their on-time performance.

Also Read No-fly zone declared within 5km radius of RGIA on October 1