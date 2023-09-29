No-fly zone declared within 5km radius of RGIA on October 1

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M.Stephen Raveendra, in an order issued on Friday said that there was every likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility and imposed a ban on use of such devices.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:28 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Hyderabad: Prohibitory orders against drones and any kind of flying machines under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure will be in vogue for about 5 km radius around the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad on October 1.

The order further said no flying activities of remotely controlled drones or para-gliders or remotely controlled micro-light aircraft would be allowed near RGIA.