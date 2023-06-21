Hyderabad’s Sahaja on cloud nine after being named in Indian tennis team for Asian Games

All India Tennis Association included the Hyderabad girl in the Indian team that will be led by Ankita Raina

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 07:20 AM, Wed - 21 June 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s 22-year-old tennis player Sahaja Yamalapalli was over the moon when she heard of her selection into the Indian team for the upcoming Asian Games.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) included the Hyderabad girl in the Indian team that will be led by Ankita Raina. Speaking after her selection, the youngster said that it was a dream come true moment.

“I am very happy and excited to represent the country for the first time. I never thought I would represent India in Asian Games. I have always seen players represent the country and thought what the feeling would be. Now that I am part of the Indian team, it gives me immense joy,” she said.

When asked whether she was nervous ahead of the announcement, Sahaja said, “I wasn’t thinking about it until recently I got the news that they were selecting the team for the Asian Games. I was really looking forward to the selections. I knew they would take top 5 into the team and I am being No.4, I was kind of expecting it but I was not sure.”

She also feels that selection into the Indian team is a big boost going ahead. “It is (team selection) is really a big thing. It is not easy to represent India at the Asian Games. It motivates me to work harder. I want to give my best and win a medal for the country”

Sahaja made rapid strides in the last two years. When she won her first ITF title in March 2022, she was ranked 1290 in the world. By July the same year she jumped to 570 and became India No. 6 when she captured her second title.

She is currently ranked 380 in WTA rankings and hopes to enter the top 200 by the end of the year. “The target is to enter Top 200 in the world by the end of this year so that I can compete in Grand Slams next,” she revealed.

Sahaja, who trains at the PBI Tennis Academy at the Padukone Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru under coach Cesar Morales, said winning her first ITF title changed everything for her. “After winning my first ITF title, I started believing that I can do better. I started working harder and things started coming my way. I was focused on the process and believed that I could improve my rankings”.

“Training here under coach Morales has transformed my game. It has been over here since I joined. They helped my transition into professional tennis from university level. Playing in ITF tournaments overseas made me mentally stronger. I am way stronger and mature both physically and mentally. My moment has become faster on the court. Every level, it is getting harder and pushing me ahead,” she concluded.

The squad: Men: Sumit Nagal, Sasikumar Mukund, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Yuki Bhambri, Rohan Bopanna and Saketh Myneni

Women’s: Ankita Raina, Karman Kaur Thandi, Rutuja Bhosale, Sahaja Yamalapalli, Vaidehi Chaudhari, Prarthana Thombare.