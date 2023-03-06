Hyderabad’s Sahaja, Rashmikaa in Indian team for Asia Oceania Group I competition

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis players Sahaja Yamlapalli and Shrivalli Rashmikaa were named in the Indian Billie Jean King Cup team for the upcoming Asia Oceania Group I competition, where seniors Ankita Raina and Karman Kaur Thandi will lead the country’s challenge.

While Sahaja was named in the main team, Rashmakaa will be a reserve player. Sahaja Yamlapalli is the fourth-highest ranked player from India at number 454. Rutuja Bhosale has kept her place (419) in the squad even as Riya Bhatiya has been dropped by the selection panel, led by Nandan Bal. The action in Asia Oceania Group I will begin in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from April 10.

“We wanted to reward the youngsters for their good form that’s why Vaidehi and Sahaja are there. The good thing is that all five players are almost at the same level. Vaidehi has even beaten Ankita. So in case there is an injury issue, we have ideal replacement,” Nandan Bal said. “Players like Vaidehi and Sahaja should be able to push the senior players in a couple of years, if not immediately. So they should be in the team to soak the atmosphere and pressure,” he added.

India’s Squad: Ankita Raina (241), Karman Kaur Thandi (268), Rutuja Bhosale (419), Sahaja Yamlapalli (454) and Vaidehi Chaudhary 492). Shrivalli Bhamidipaty (Reserve) Captain: Shalini Thakur Chawla Coach: Radhika Kanitkar.