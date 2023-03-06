Twin titles for Vinod, Janaki at 13th Tennis Open tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:06 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

Winners and runners-up with their trophies

Hyderabad: Vinod Sridhar and Janaki clinched twin titles in the men and women categories respectively at the 13th Tennis Open tournament, being organised by Hyderabad Open Tennis Association and Jubilee Hills International Club, in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Vinod thrashed Arun Kumar 10-1 in the men’s 40 years singles final. Later, he paired with Bose Kiran in the men’s doubles and got the better of Yogesh and Nagesh 10-6 to emerge champions.

Meanwhile in the women’s singles summit clash, Janaki crushed Sowmya Naidu 10-0. Paring with Unnati in the doubles, the duo blanked Sindhura and Alekhya 10-0 to win the title.

Results: Men: 30 Years: Singles; Ankit Bargava bt Vishal 10-5; Doubles: Anirudh Sompally/Siddartha Alapati bt Vijay Anand/Afroz 10-5; 40 Years: Singles: Vinod Sridhar bt Arun Kumar 10-1; Doubles: Vinod Srihar/Bose Kiran bt Yogesh/Nagesh 10-6; 50 Years: Singles: Neelakanth Damre bt Manikanadan 10-3; Doubles: Dr N Narsimha Reddy/Neekanth Damre bt K V N Murthy/Suresh 10-8; 60 Years: Doubles: Mehar Prakash/Paul Manohar bt Anand Swaroop/T Srinivas 10-6; 70 Years: Singles: Dr Rama Mohan Rao bt Sairambabu 10-7; Doubles: Madan Mohan/Sai RamBabu bt Ram Mohan Rao/Sadasiva Reddy 10-2; Women: Singles: Janaki bt Sowmya Naidu 10-0; Doubles: Janaki/Unnati bt Sindhura/Alekhya 10-0.