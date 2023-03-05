Hyderabad’s Tennis queen ends career where it all began

Sania! Sania! chants echo inside tennis complex at the Lal Bahadur Stadium as the ace player bid adieu to the game

By Upender Yellutla Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sun - 5 March 23

Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza, and other tennis players including Rohan Bopanna pose for a selfie on Sunday. —Photos: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Sania! Sania! Sania!…. The name echoed inside the tennis complex at the Lal Bahadur Tennis Stadium, the place where Sania Mirza made her mark in the international arena by winning her first WTA singles title in 2005 and National Games 2002, when she said goodbye to her 20-year-long career by playing two exhibition matches here on Sunday.

The crowd was filled with many emotions. While youngsters were in awe seeing the Hyderabad Tennis queen idol play for the last time, the elder generations and her contemporaries recollected their nostalgic moments.

As a 16-year-old, she took part in the 2002 National Games and came into the limelight. From then on, she never looked back and fought every battle with grace and emerged victorious in her career.

Sania not only gave life time memories playing her last match in front of the home crowd but also made her fans more excited by arranging a surprise performance of MC Stan before her match.

“I want to start by thanking everyone who has been part of my journey in the last 30 years. My career started in Hyderabad as a kid. I am glad that I am able to finish my journey where I started. I am thankful for my parents, family and friends who believed in me and supported me throughout the process of making my career as a tennis professional,” said the 36-year-old tennis legend.

She also thanked her tennis partners, Rohan Bopanna, Ivan Dodig, Bethanie Mattek Sands, Cara Black and Marion Bartol, who came across from the world to play in her farewell matches. When Sania’s son Izhaan was asked to speak about his mom, he replied ‘Love you mommy’. Those words made fans emotional.

“I am happy to be playing my farewell match in Hyderabad. I am giving my send-off to tennis as a career but I will be in tennis. I will be a part of Telangana tennis and India for the rest of my life,” said an emotional Sania.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao felicitated Sania Mirza and other players who were part of her farewell match. He lauded Sania’s parents Imran Mirza and Naseema Mirza for their efforts in making her a tennis icon.

“On behalf of the Telangana people, I congratulate Sania on her beautiful journey. Back in those days, the efforts made by Imran Mirza and Naseema ji Sania made all this happen. Her journey was inspirational for the young generations as she fought all the stereotypes and became a globally known tennis star. But we have only one Sania in our State, now it’s time to make many more,” said KT Rama Rao.

There were several people who had their fan moments. A couple of fans started crying after seeing their favourite stars playing in front of them. Star player Ivan Dodig made Sama Chevika Reddy, a ball girl, play against Sania and Bopanna pair along with Bethane.

“I am fortunate to share the court with the tennis greats. I never imagined playing against them but it happened today. It’s a lifetime memory for me,” said excited Chevika.

Union Minister of Law Kiren Rijiju, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin, Actor Dulquer Salmaan, Minister of Sports V Srinivas Goud, Secretary to Information and Technology Jayesh Ranjan and others were graced the event.