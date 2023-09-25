Hyderabad’s September rainfall surpasses normal levels with five days to go

(Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: As September’s final countdown begins, Hyderabad continues to be drenched in rain. This month has been nothing short of extraordinary in terms of rainfall, with the city’s weather charts clearly recording widespread showers this month.

The first two weeks of this month set the stage for this outlook, although the third week witnessed a slight respite in intensity. Nonetheless, the precipitation tally for the month has already surpassed average.

As of Monday, Hyderabad has received a staggering 269.5 millimeters of rainfall, a remarkable figure when compared to the normal September average of 126.4 millimeters. With just five days remaining in the month, weather experts are anticipating a continued wet spell over the city.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society has issued forecasts suggesting that Tuesday could see the city receiving light to moderate rainfall. The heavens appear to be in no rush to quench their thirst, as Wednesday also promises a continuation of the precipitation.

While Hyderabad braces for more rain, neighboring districts are also in for their share of moisture. Medchal-Malkajgiri, Yadadri, Nalgonda, Wanaparthy, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Mulugu, Khammam, and Vikarabad districts may receive moderate rains on Tuesday.