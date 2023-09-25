Hyderabad’s growth will lead to Telangana’s growth, says KTR

By October end, 31 Sewerage Treatment Plants with 2,000 MLD capacity would commence operations and only treated water would be released into River Musi, said KT Rama Rao

Published Date - 04:38 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao speaking after laying foundation for a bridge across River Musi at Fathullaguda in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Stating that the people of Hyderabad were a peace loving lot and appreciative of development, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said if the capital city was on the growth radar and developing fast, the entire State too would witness rapid development.

Hyderabad generates nearly 45 per cent of the State’s revenue. If basic amenities like power, drinking water and law and order were maintained in the city, the people would live happily. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was striving to make Hyderabad a global city and an ideal city in different fields, he said.

In the last nine years, the government had completed several projects. People should support leaders and government, which was working for the welfare and development of the State, he said.

The Minister laid foundation for a bridge across River Musi at Fathullaguda here on Monday. The State government is constructing 14 bridges across the River Musi at different locations in the city at a cost of Rs 545 crore. Of these, the one being constructed at Fathullaguda is estimated to cost Rs 52 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said previous governments had neglected River Musi and as a result, it was in unhygienic condition. The State government was executing beautification and development works from Manchirevula to Ghatkesar all along River Musi, he said.

By October end, 31 Sewerage Treatment Plants with 2,000 MLD capacity would commence operations and only treated water would be released into River Musi. Already, a 700 MLD plant was established at Durgam Cheruvu, he said.

This apart, a road-cum-bridge was also being planned from Manchirevula to all the way down south towards Ghatkesar with Rs 10,000 crore. This would aid in easing traffic flow and people from Nagole and neighbouring areas have to take long detours to get onto the Outer Ring Road and towards Airport. Once the expressway was constructed, it would facilitate a short cut to reach ORR, he said.

The State government was constructing the bridges across the River Musi with latest technology and beautiful designs. Before commencing the works, a team of senior officials were sent to France and Greece to study about the bridges that were constructed in the past and come up with beautiful designs and permanent structures. Specific instructions were issued to officials not to construct the bridges as routine projects but to come up with impressive structures, he said.

Each bridge would be unique in itself and add aesthetic value to the local area in the city. After the Cable Bridge was inaugurated at Durgam Cheruvu, it became much sought after destination for film shootings. The bridge coming up at Fathullaguda and other places would also become favourite locations for cinema shootings, the Minister said.

In the past, when assurances were made that the State government would address the traffic congestion at LB Nagar, Bairamalguda and Nagole junctions, not many had believed it. Today, those junctions were devoid of any traffic issues and people were sharing videos on social media about the good work being done by the State government, he added.

In 2020, when floods occurred at Ayyappa Colony and other places, residents had requested to address the water logging by taking up Strategic Nala Development Programme. Accordingly, in the first phase works were executed with Rs.1000 crore and and under the second phase, Rs 5,000 crore would released in a couple days, he said.

The Metro connectivity service from Nagole to LB Nagar would be taken up, besides Pedda Amberpet near ORR. The technical glitches in GO 118 would also be addressed very soon, he said.