Hyderabad’s speakeasy bar ‘Giggle Waters’ to shut doors

This speakeasy bar is known for its vibrant musical ambience, hidden spiral staircase, exclusive passcode entry, and vibrant mix of visitors.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:10 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s noted gender-inclusive bar ‘Giggle Waters’ in Jubilee Hills is closing its doors as the team shared a heartfelt Instagram post, revealing their emotional choice to shut down after a successful eight-year run of bringing joy to customers. This Sunday will mark its final day of functioning.

The bar’s management in a bittersweet Instagram post stated, “While it’s heartbreaking to say goodbye to the place that holds many cherished memories, there’s something truly special about experiencing one last evening sipping n your favourite concoctions and indulging in delectable delights that have become a part of your routine.”

The management has arrived at this decision owing to financial considerations, including costs and rent. “The decision was made collectively, considering the growing number of new establishments in the city. While the cherished place holds numerous fond memories, there is a hope to possibly reopen next year,” said Aditya Hamilpur, the former manager of Giggle Waters.

It is to be noted that along with Giggle Waters, the café ‘SodaBottleOpenerWala’, both managed by the team, ‘Olive Bar and Kitchen Pvt Ltd’ is also scheduled to shut down on Sunday.

The announcement has stirred a wave of nostalgia among the regular visitors. Many have reminisced their most cherished memories and expressed gratitude for the delightful evenings offered at the place. During its final weekend, the team organized a dark room session on Saturday, followed by a farewell event named ‘One Love Night’ on Sunday.